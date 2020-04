Articles

Sunday, 12 April 2020

Laura Ingraham proved herself totally on board with Fox’s pro-death agenda as she worried about Americans not being able to spread and catch COVID-19 in church and elsewhere and showed almost no concern about stopping the outbreak.

