Dr. Fauci Admits Trump Administration's Foot-Dragging Cost Lives: 'It Is What It Is'

Dr. Fauci is probably in for another round of Trump sycophants bashing him after he displayed some honesty and use of facts instead of conspiracy theories during an appearance on CNN. On Jake Tapper's CNN's State of the Union program this morning Tapper said that the U.S. announced its first confirmed case of the coronavirus at the same time as South Korea, yet the United States has 30% of the world's cases and almost 20% of deaths related to COVID-19. Tapper asked Fauci if it's because we got started too late in our response to the virus, a dangerous question. Dr. Fauci is keenly aware of the immense pressure Trump and his Fox News minions have put on anybody who dares to contradict him so he tried to soft-pedal it as much as possible saying South Korea has an easier time to respond to this type of the situation. Still, Dr. Fauci admitted, "It would have been nice if we had a better head start." "The New York Times" reported yesterday that you and other top officials wanted to recommend social and physical distancing guidelines to president Trump as far back as the third week of February, but the administration didn't announce such guidelines to the American public until March 16th, almost a month later," Tapper observed. "Why?"

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/dr-fauci-more-lives-could-have-been-saved