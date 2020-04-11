If It's Bill Maher, It's Racist Horsesh*t

Articles

Published on Saturday, 11 April 2020

To Bill Maher, white privilege is the fine cocaine he snorts off the @ss of a high-class call girl. To the rest of the world, it's what he spews out his pursed-up, sneering lips in this final "New Rule" defending to the death the right to call COVID-19 the "Chinese" or "Wuhan" virus. Maher spent the final five minutes of his show moaning about liberal PC police, slamming Rep. Ted Lieu — Ted Lieu! — for recognizing the outsized impact language plays in Trump's America, and whining about how other viruses are named after regions from whence they came without any problems. MAHER: Zika is from the Zika Forest, Ebola from the Ebola River, Hantavirus the Hantan River. There’s the West Nile virus and Guinea worm and Rocky Mountain spotted fever and, of course, the Spanish flu. MERS stands for Middle East respiratory syndrome. [...] Sorry, Americans. We're going to have to ask you to keep two ideas in your head at the same time: This has nothing to do with Asian Americans, and it has everything to do with China. We can't afford the luxury anymore of nonjudginess towards a country with habits that kill millions of people everywhere because this isn't the first time. SARS came from China and the bird flu and the Hong Kong flu, the Asian flu. Viruses come from China just like shortstops come from the Dominican Republic. Oh, he does love him some Latinx stereotyping mixed in with his Asian-bashing, don't he? He's so clever.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/if-its-bill-maher-its-racist-horsesht