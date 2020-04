Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 11 April 2020 11:00 Hits: 1

"Absentee ballots are typically Republicans' friends" in Florida says one former GOP campaign operative. Despite condemning mail-in ballots, President Trump cast one himself last month.

(Image credit: Lynne Sladky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/11/831978099/even-as-trump-denounces-vote-by-mail-gop-in-florida-and-elsewhere-relies-on-it?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics