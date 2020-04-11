Trump Refuses To Call Fox Media Attack Dogs Off His COVID-19 Medical Team

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 11 April 2020 12:00 Hits: 4

Another day, another interminable press briefing by President PutinPoodle filled with lies and contempt towards people trying to save people from the COVID-19 pandemic. In this enlightening (/sarcasm) exchange, we have CNN's Jim Acosta asking if doctors advised against Trump's arbitrary deadline for "re-opening" the country on May 1st, would he listen to them? TRUMP: I listen to them about everything. I think they're actually surprised. I have great respect for these people, all of them. And others working with us. I have great respect for this group. In fact, I told Tony Fauci, I said, "Why don't you move to New York, run against AOC, you will win easily." He decided he's not going to do that, okay. I kid, by the way, you know that. OHMYGOD TRUMP YOU ARE SO HILARIOUS AND WITTY HAHAHAHAHASOMEBODYKILLMENOW Okay, whatever, that Trump was non-answer no. 1. Then, Acosta went in for the follow-up, which had Trump tap-dancing as fast as he could into change-the-subject-to-blaming-Obama territory, it would make your head spin.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/trump-refuses-call-fox-media-attack-dogs