Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 13:01 Hits: 0

A group of more than 60 bipartisan lawmakers on Wednesday called for an immediate global ban on live wildlife markets and the international trade of live wildlife over their supposed links to the novel coronavirus outbreak. In a letter...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/491948-bipartisan-lawmakers-call-for-global-ban-of-wet-markets-due-to-coronavirus