Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 11 April 2020 09:00 Hits: 8

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden proposes letting 60-year-olds enroll in Medicare. He'd pay for the expansion out of general tax revenue, he says, not the Medicare fund.

(Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/04/11/832025550/bidens-health-play-in-a-covid-19-economy-lower-medicares-eligibility-age-to-60?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics