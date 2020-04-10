Nancy Pelosi's New Anti-Trump Ad Should Bury Him In The Polls

Articles

Speaker Nancy Pelosi unleashed a devastating ad against Trump, laying waste to any delusion his supporters might have that he is handling this pandemic competently or with care. It runs clips of him downplaying the danger posed by COVID-19, despite clear warnings from people in his own administration as early as January. TRUMP: Stay calm./We have it totally under control./We're in great shape./One day it's like a miracle, it will disappear./This is their new hoax. It charts the rise of illness and death ravaging the nation, the toll being taken on doctors, nurses, caregivers, while superimposing him trumpeting his desire to eliminate the Affordable Care Act. TRUMP: What we want to do is terminate it. It shows our journalistic crown jewel, Rachel Maddow, making a dire prediction that has already come true: MADDOW: This is the kind of useless national response that's going to result in the deaths of thousands and thousands. Then it shows him uttering the words that should be the chyron of every network every time they air his repugnant presence live: TRUMP: No, I don't take responsibility at all. It ends with the words, "He fiddles while Americans die," and the haunting sound of a heart monitor's flat-lining beep. Nicolle Wallace showed that ad today, then followed it up with this:

