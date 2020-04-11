The Post Office Needs Help

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 11 April 2020 01:00 Hits: 9

The Hill: Postmaster General Megan Brennan told the House Oversight and Reform Committee that the U.S. Postal Service would run out of money by the end of the fiscal year unless it received financial assistance from the federal government. Brennan noted the Postal Service expects to lose $13 billion from the COVID-19 pandemic and an additional $54.3 billion in additional losses over the next decade. The Postal Service Board of governors is asking Congress for a $25 billion emergency appropriation, a $25 billion fund for postal service infrastructure modernization projects and an additional $25 billion in borrowing power from the Treasury. The USPS is an enormous employer, with 650,000 workers spread across 31,600 retail locations and generates $2T Ameros per year. And needless to say as we are sheltering in place, the USPS is delivering supplies to us all, but especially prescription medicine. So of course, Lord Damp Nut has opinions! Of the myriad pathological fixations swirling around President Trump’s approach to governing, perhaps the oddest is his unrelenting hostility to the U.S. Postal Service.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/post-office-needs-help