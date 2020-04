Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 18:51 Hits: 2

A group of Democratic senators penned a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Friday urging theĀ administrationĀ to ensure that older and disabled adults receive medical treatment for the novel coronavirus.Sens....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/492229-Warren-casey-urge-further-protections-for-disabled-and-order-adults-coronavirus