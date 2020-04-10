Pelosi Pushes Back On Trump's Wish To Lift Pandemic Precautions 'Very, Very, Very, Very Soon'

Articles

Oh, great. This again. There’s once again pressure inside the Trump White House to lift social distancing guidelines earlier than public health would call for. “Hopefully, we’re going to be opening up—you could call it opening—very, very, very, very soon, I hope,” Donald Trump said in Thursday’s press briefing. Because nothing says “let’s open very, very, very, very soon” like more than 1,500 deaths a day during social distancing. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, on the other hand, plans a more responsible course of action, and is urging Trump to do the same. “I would hope that the scientific community would weigh in and say, ‘You can’t do this, it is only going to make matters worse if you go out too soon,” Pelosi told Politico of the possibility of Trump pushing to reopen things. As for whether she still plans to reopen the House of Representatives on April 20, Pelosi said “Nobody can really tell you that and I would never venture a guess. I certainly don’t think we should do it sooner than we should.”

