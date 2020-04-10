Jonathan Karl Tells A Chilling Tale Of An Unhinged, Enraged Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 10 April 2020

Jonathan Karl, ABC's White House correspondent, told a story about Donald Trump that illustrated in chilling terms just how many orders of magnitude removed from humanity Trump is. No one, at this stage, should need such illustrations, but if anyone was still wondering the level of narcissism this nation has installed in its top executive branch position, this anecdote will do it for them. Karl joined Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House, and she tried to pull back the professional curtain on how it feels on a personal level for a reporter to be attacked by the person they're interviewing. WALLACE: He called you really something nasty this week, a horrible person or one of the worst. Don't get me like, "It's my job, it doesn't bother me." Do you sweat? Do you feel like, "Oh god, I became the story?" What does it feel like when he insults you to your face? KARL: Over the past week we've had a couple of blowups. He said, "Don't be a cutie pie." He's called me a wise guy, he's called me a third rate reporter, and then he wagged his finger at me and pronounced that I would never make it. That was just in the course of a week. WALLACE: What is wrong with him?

