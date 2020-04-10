‘Pro-Life’ O’Reilly Shrugs Off 13,000 American Pandemic Deaths: Many Were ‘On Their Last Legs Anyway’

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 11:22 Hits: 1

Bill O’Reilly, who obsessively attacked abortion-provider Dr. Tiller as “the baby killer," said he didn't “want to sound callous” - as he dismissed 13,000 American deaths from coronavirus as no biggie. In fact, O’Reilly suggested that 13,000 deaths was a bit of good news during his chat with Sean Hannity yesterday. Media Matters caught the discussion on Hannity’s radio show. It started with Hannity asking O’Reilly if he could “fix” things so that life can get “back to normal.” O’Reilly offered this “optimistic” outlook: O'REILLY: But we're making little steps. Bernie Sanders, you know, he's -- he's gone, that's really good for everybody. The projections that you just mentioned are down to 60,000, I don't think it will be that high. 13,000 dead now in the USA. Many people who are dying, both here and around the world, were on their last legs anyway, and I don't want to sound callous about that. HANNITY: You're gonna get -- hold on, you're going to get hammered for that. O'REILLY: Well, I don't care. I mean, a simple man tells the truth. Hannity jumped in to throw O’Reilly a lifeline, pardon the pun. “You mean people that have underlying conditions and compromised immune systems. Any virus you’re saying would’ve…” Hannity began.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/pro-life-o-reilly-shrugs-13000-american