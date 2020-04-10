Trump Calls WSJ 'Fake News' After They Criticize His Phony COVID-19 Pressers

Articles

Published on Friday, 10 April 2020

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal criticized Trump's handling of the coronavirus press conferences in an editorial board op-ed entitled Trump’s Wasted Briefings. But sometime in the last three weeks, Mr. Trump seems to have concluded that the briefings could be a showcase for him. Perhaps they substitute in his mind for the campaign rallies he can no longer hold because of the risks. Perhaps he resented the media adulation that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been receiving for his daily show. Whatever the reason, the briefings are now all about the President. The journal is owned by the Murdoch's so this criticism cannot be taken lightly by the right-wing establishment. Except, of course, if you're Donald Trump, who in his typical moronic fashion tweeted that The Wall Street Journal is now fake news because they have a harsh opinion of how he's using briefings during a pandemic to help his reelection campaign.

