Most Americans Like How Their Governor Is Handling The Coronavirus Outbreak

Category: World Politics Hits: 1
Welcome to Pollapalooza, our weekly polling roundup.
Because they have the power to institute “stay at home” orders, buy hospital equipment and coordinate other vital tasks in their states, governors have been at the forefront of the governmental response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. They’ve been getting credit for their leadership, too. In the past month, for example, The New York Times called New York’s Democratic governor, Andrew Cuomo, the “politician of the moment” and “the Trump whisperer.” Ohio’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine, has received accolades for acting early to curtail the spread of the virus while President Trump was still downplaying its risks.
It’s not just the media, either; the public is also appreciating its governors. Recent state-level polling shows that a majority of Americans in each state approve of the way their governor has handled the COVID-19 crisis so far. For comparison, just under half of Americans approve of Trump’s response to the novel coronavirus. And the three national polls we found in April that asked about this — one from Morning Consult, one from Monmouth University and one Quinnipiac University — also found people were much more likely to approve of their governor’s response than Trump’s.
National polls from April asking people how well they think President Trump and their governor are handling the coronavirus outbreak
|Governors
|Trump
|Dates
|Pollster
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Approve
|Disapprove
|April 3-7
|Monmouth
|72%
|21%
|46%
|49%
|April 3-5
|Morning Consult
|61
|31
|40
|54
|April 2-6
|Quinnipiac
|74
|24
|46
|51
|Average
|69
|25
|44
|51
Of course, not all of that difference is necessarily explained by how governors are handling the pandemic — many governors were simply more popular than Trump to begin with. For example, the Morning Consult poll found a 21 percentage point difference in the share of people who approved of their governor’s response versus those who approved of Trump’s. At the end of last year, before the coronavirus emerged in the U.S., governors were about 9 percentage points more popular than Trump was.2 So while some of the difference between governors’ and Trump’s approval ratings on the COVID-19 crisis may be related to governors’ preexisting popularity, there’s still a 12-point gap that’s not explained by pre-coronavirus approval ratings alone.
Some governors are getting especially high marks. There aren’t a ton of state-specific polls yet about how people feel about their governor’s response (the Morning Consult, Monmouth and Quinnipiac polls don’t break out individual states), but the polls we have so far show Cuomo, DeWine and especially California Gov. Gavin Newsom getting an overwhelmingly positive response.3
Job approval ratings for each governor’s handling of the coronavirus crisis vs. their overall approval rating prior to the pandemic
|COVID-19 polls
|Pre-pandemic
|Governor
|Party
|State
|number
|Approval
|Approval
|Diff
|Newsom
|D
|CA
|1
|83%
|42%
|+41
|Cuomo
|D
|NY
|2
|79
|47
|+32
|DeWine
|R
|OH
|1
|80
|49
|+31
|Evers
|D
|WI
|2
|72
|48
|+24
|Whitmer
|D
|MI
|2
|66
|42
|+24
|Inslee
|D
|WA
|1
|67
|44
|+23
|Hutchinson
|R
|AR
|1
|80
|58
|+22
|Cooper
|D
|NC
|1
|63
|47
|+16
|Bel Edwards
|D
|LA
|1
|68
|54
|+14
|Sununu
|R
|NH
|1
|73
|59
|+14
|Stitt
|R
|OK
|1
|69
|56
|+13
|Gordon
|R
|WY
|1
|82
|69
|+13
|Wolf
|D
|PA
|2
|66
|53
|+13
|Baker
|R
|MA
|1
|80
|69
|+11
|DeSantis
|R
|FL
|1
|51
|58
|-7
Baseline approval numbers are from Morning Consult’s 2019 Q4 governor rankings.
Source: Polls, Morning Consult
Governors like Cuomo and DeWine are getting far higher marks for their response to the virus than, for example, Ron DeSantis of Florida. DeSantis has been criticized for failing to close down Florida’s beaches during spring break and for waiting until April to issue a stay-at-home order.
Still, approval of most governors’ pandemic response is higher than their baseline approval ratings, suggesting they’re doing something to impress even people who don’t normally approve of them.4 Newsom, for example, isn’t especially popular overall, but he’s getting higher marks for his coronavirus response than just about any other governor for which we have data. Meanwhile, Charlie Baker, the Republican governor of Massachusetts, is also getting good marks for his handling of the virus, but he already had the approval of a large majority of his constituents. Baker was, at one point, the most popular governor in America according to Morning Consult’s numbers (and according to PARG — our “Popularity Above Replacement Governor” — metric).
It isn’t clear yet if, or how much, the crisis will affect the electoral prospects of each governor. Of those we have data for, only three are up for reelection this coming November: Democrat Jay Inslee of Washington, Democrat Roy Cooper of North Carolina and Republican Chris Sununu of New Hampshire. How they handle the coronavirus response could make a bigger electoral difference to Sununu and Cooper than Inslee, a Democratic governor in an already very Democratic state. As for the remaining governors, we either don’t have a pandemic-related approval polling yet or they are not up for reelection this year.
In any case, the COVID-19 crisis, and all its fallout, is still incredibly fluid. Many of these numbers can and likely will change. So far, however, Americans are happier with how their governors are handling the crisis than their president.
According to FiveThirtyEight’s presidential approval tracker, 44.6 percent of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 50.3 percent disapprove (a net approval rating of -5.7 points). At this time last week, 45.7 percent approved and 50 percent disapproved (for a net approval rating of -4.3 points). One month ago, Trump had an approval rating of 42.8 percent and a disapproval rating of 53 percent, for a net approval rating of -10.2 points.
In our average of polls of the generic congressional ballot, Democrats currently lead by 7.8 percentage points 48.9 percent to 41.1 percent). A week ago, Democrats led Republicans by 7.7 points (48.9 percent to 41.2 percent). At this time last month, voters preferred Democrats by 7.2 points (48.8 percent to 41.6 percent).
Check out all thepolls we’ve been collecting ahead of the 2020 elections.
Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/most-americans-like-how-their-governor-is-handling-the-coronavirus-outbreak/