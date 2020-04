Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 16:42 Hits: 0

A top Republican senator is casting doubt on the Senate returning to Washington on April 20 amid a steady uptick in coronavirus cases and deaths.Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), a member of GOP leadership, said Thursday that the Senate is "unlikely" to stick...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/492011-senate-unlikely-to-return-on-april-20-top-gop-senator-says