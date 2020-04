Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 16:34 Hits: 9

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) spoke Friday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and said he hopes to relaunch talks on a new coronavirus aid package that stalled in the Senate on Thursday. Mnuchin helped...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/492210-schumer-hopes-to-restart-talks-on-new-relief-legislation