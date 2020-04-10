The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Friday News Dump: Americans Flood Neighborhood Food Banks, And Other News

If we had competent leadership, someone would not only be getting food to the people who need it, they'd tell the public about everything they're doing to protect the food-to-table supply chain -- but of course, we don't have competent leadership, and there's probably not even a plan. That's why we have such extremes, with some people hoarding, and other people lining up at food banks: Our nation’s food banks are being struck by shortages of both donated food and volunteer workers. We must do our part and help our food banks deliver food to those who need it the most. Thank you @TAFoodBank for all of the great work that you do. pic.twitter.com/egy7nSnflN — Kim Olson Col. USAF ret. (@KimOlsonTx) April 9, 2020

