Why 'Matt Gaetz Is A Tool' Is Trending On Twitter, Part Infinity

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 15:16 Hits: 6

If you're on Twitter you might notice that the hashtag #MattGaetzIsATool - "Matt Gaetz is a tool" is a trending hashtag at least once a week. And it's always because of something he did. I see the #MattGaetzIsATool hashtag trending about every three days, and I always wonder what exactly Democrats think they're accomplishing by not having it also trend on the other two days. — Elliott Downing (@elliott_downing) April 10, 2020 So Matt Gaetz is the Republican Congressman from FL-1, the Florida Panhandle (AKA East Mobile or Southern Alabama). His district is R+22 which explains a lot. Highly tilted Republican districts often have the worst congressmen. Louie Gohmert's district is R+25. Steve King's district is R+11. So Matt was on Laura Ingraham and she must have been delighted because "controversy" might bring her advertisers back, oops no it won't. And Matt was there to whine that Democrats are politicizing the Coronavirus. This guy.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/why-matt-gaetz-tool-trending-twitter-part