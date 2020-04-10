The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Dr. Fauci Debunks Right Wing Death Toll Conspiracies

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

As usual, the right-wing Trump sycophantic media is now promoting a conspiracy theory that claims the coronavirus death toll numbers are inflated to make Trump look weak. When we get past this pandemic there should be a rude awakening for these liars, risking American lives just to stroke the ego of a megalomaniac. Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, Tucker Carlson, Brit Hume, and many others have been promoting this preposterous connivance. Britt Hume (who has let his inner wingnut explode after his retirement) tweeted this: Well, Dr. Birx just said it. Anyone in U.S. who dies with Covid 19, regardless of what else may be wrong, is now being recorded as a Covid 19 death. — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 7, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/dr-fauci-debunks-right-wing-death-toll

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version