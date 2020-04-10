Dr. Fauci Debunks Right Wing Death Toll Conspiracies

Articles

As usual, the right-wing Trump sycophantic media is now promoting a conspiracy theory that claims the coronavirus death toll numbers are inflated to make Trump look weak. When we get past this pandemic there should be a rude awakening for these liars, risking American lives just to stroke the ego of a megalomaniac. Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, Tucker Carlson, Brit Hume, and many others have been promoting this preposterous connivance. Britt Hume (who has let his inner wingnut explode after his retirement) tweeted this: Well, Dr. Birx just said it. Anyone in U.S. who dies with Covid 19, regardless of what else may be wrong, is now being recorded as a Covid 19 death. — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 7, 2020

