Something New

Published on Friday, 10 April 2020

Earlier today we put up a new page at TPM: our coronavirus community resource hub. It gathers together all of our latest coverage, along with some valuable resources that have informed our reporting.

Particularly interesting, for me, is a map showing various emails we’ve received from our readers — across America and around the world. These emails give first-hand accounts of what was happening on the ground as the coronavirus spread — first in China, then in Italy, then in Washington state, and now everywhere.

Accounts like these are hugely helpful to our reporting process. I also found them fascinating to go back and read with hindsight. What seemed like dire predictions of where things were headed in early March — travel restrictions, mandatory distancing, shuttered businesses — are now standard, accepted aspects of everyday life. The emails provide a reminder of how our strange new normal came to be over the course of a month.

Life isn’t going back to normal anytime soon. Please keep sending us information about what you’re hearing and seeing in your town, through your work, and through your community by emailing us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . It’ll help us to cover our current crisis — and we may feature your email for others to read on our community page.

Take a look, here.

