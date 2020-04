Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 01:00 Hits: 8

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Thursday that he wouldn’t “drop dead” if President Trump decided to provide universal healthcare during the pandemic.Sanders told MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes” that Trump has “absolutely no ideology,” so it...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/492138-sanders-says-he-wouldnt-drop-dead-if-trump-decided-on-universal-healthcare