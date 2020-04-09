Joe Biden Pledges To Lower Medicare Age To 60 And Forgive Student Debt

Articles

Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020

As part of his recovery plan for the post-pandemic challenges ahead, Vice President Biden has adopted some of his progressive competitors' ideas. In a Medium post published Thursday, Biden revealed his intention to develop detailed plans for lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 60, arguing that those covered under employer plans could either continue with them or opt to receive Medicare benefits. This would make Medicare available to a set of Americans who work hard and retire before they turn 65, or who would prefer to leave their employer plans, the public option, or other plans they access through the Affordable Care Act before they retire. It reflects the reality that, even after the current crisis ends, older Americans are likely to find it difficult to secure jobs. I think he should start with age 50, and hopefully get it to 55, but that's just me. At least it's a start and one that is sorely needed. The Great Recession showed me just how difficult it is for anyone over the age of 50 to get a decent job that includes health insurance. Yes, yes. I know Medicare for All is the best way. But I will take achievable goals right now and work for the long-term goal other ways. We need a Senate that can get us there. That means lots of Democrats and few Republicans, though the Republican party should be as obsolete as the Edsel in the post-Trump, post-pandemic era.

