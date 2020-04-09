Sen. Kamala Harris: 'We Don't Want A Drug-Pusher For President'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 11:09 Hits: 1

Sen. Kamala Harris joined The View for a wide-ranging interview on Wednesday, which began with Sunny Hostin asking her (in so many words) "What the hell does Trump think he's doing, pushing that anti-malaria drug so hard?" Hostin, of course, was much more politic than that, to the point where she even asked if he had information about hydroxychloroquine that the public didn't, yet. HA. The man who needs to be briefed in cartoon panel-form might retain any "information." Naturally, Sen. Harris gave a response that was both honest and devastating. SEN. HARRIS: Sunny, your guess is as good as mine. I have no idea, but what I do know is this. It is a drug that has been proven to give relief from pain and almost disability to people with rheumatoid arthritis, people with lupus, and right now I'm hearing all over the place that people are hoarding this drug in a way that those who need it to relieve their pain, and extend the quality of their life may not be able to get it all because the president keeps taking the stage and, as opposed to what Dr. Fauci and medical health professionals are telling us, pushing this drug. He's got to stop -- he's not -- we don't want a drug-pusher for president. We want somebody who takes that stage and speaks to the crisis in a way that is about bringing relief. You heard right. Sen. Kamala Harris called Trump a "drug-pusher." Then, she moved on to what she is doing to help bring people economic relief.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/sen-kamala-harris-we-dont-want-drug-pusher