Was Trump 'Distracted' By Impeachment? Lincoln Project Ad Says No

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 11:55 Hits: 1

The Lincoln Project is a group of Republican never-Trumpers, led by George Conway, Rick Wilson, and Steve Schmidt. Yesterday they endorsed Joe Biden for president: We are proud to endorse @JoeBiden for President. As America contends with unprecedented loss, we need a leader who can steady the ship, heal our common wounds, and lead us into our next national chapter. Joe Biden has the humanity, empathy and steadiness we need in a leader. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 8, 2020 And this morning, they released a new ad, showing what really distracted Trump during the early days of the pandemic: Campaign rallies -- and golf.

