Diamond And Silk Forced To Delete Tweet Spreading Coronavirus Misinformation

Fox Nation hosts Diamond and Silk’s could have caused people to die with their coronavirus misinformation claiming that quarantining “will make people sick” but going out will bring immunity. Fortunately, Twitter forced the duo to take down the tweet. Mediaite’s Zachary Petrizzo caught the tweet and saved it for posterity. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Fox Nation hosts Diamond and Silk are making false claims and encouraging people to "be out in the environment." pic.twitter.com/O0JY5VPn1l — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) April 8, 2020 Later, Petrizzo reported that a Twitter spokesperson confirmed the tweet had violated its COVID-19 misinformation policy and that the account would be locked until the tweet was removed.

