Vulnerable lawmakers, Trump allies get the most campaign cash from their colleagues

Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz

Republicans in safe seats are helping boost fundraising for endangered colleagues in the House and Senate through their campaign committees and leadership PACs.

Leadership PACs are committees created by current and former members of Congress to support other candidates as well as pay expenses that campaign committees and congressional offices can’t. Such PACs can be influential in raising the public profile of ambitious congresspeople.

Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) received more money than any other lawmaker up for reelection – more than $390,000 – from conservative-leaning leadership PACs and campaign committees. That’s even more than Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who received more than $356,000 from leadership PACs and campaign committees this cycle.

In unusual circumstances, McSally narrowly lost to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) in Arizona’s 2018 Senate contest. However, McSally still wound up in the Senate after being appointed to the late Sen. John McCain ’s (R-Ariz.) seat. Her bid to keep McCain’s seat is turning out to be one of the most expensive congressional battles this cycle. McSally’s Democratic challenger Mark Kelly ended 2019 with over $13.6 million in cash on hand –– nearly $6 million more than what McSally had left in the bank. The special election leans in favor of Democrats, according to the University of Virginia Center for Politics .

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) received over $351,000 to boost his reelection effort. McConnell and Graham saw an increase in their fundraising hauls as they defended President Donald Trump from impeachment. McConnell’s campaign committee raised more than $7.8 million. Leadership PACs belonging to Sens. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) each gave $10,000 to both senators.

As loyal Trump allies, McConnell and Graham both have big targets on their backs. Graham is competing against former South Carolina party chair Jamie Harrison, who made headlines in January for his $3.5 million fundraising haul. Democrats are plotting to replace McConnell with former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath, who is running for Senate after narrowly losing to Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) in 2018.

Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) was the top Democratic recipient, collecting close to $349,000. He took in $10,000 from leadership PACs belonging to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). Peters faces a challenge from Republican John James, who has chipped away at Peters’ fundraising advantage. With Democrats looking to maintain and expand their presence in the Senate in November and destabilize Trumps’ potential second term, many consider Michigan a crucial race .

Daines, who faces a stiff general election battle against Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, raked in close to $343,000 from other candidate committees and leadership PACs. Republicans are concerned Bullock’s entrance could make the race competitive. Daines’ reelection campaign raised nearly $6.7 million in 2019.

Recently elected Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) received more than $242,000, the most money from other candidates and leadership PACs among House candidates. Bishop will compete against Democratic challenger Cynthia Wallace in November for North Carolina’s 9th District. Bishop outraised Wallace by nearly $3 million and spent most of it through the end of January.

Leadership PACs and candidate committees poured over $235,000 into Rep. Elise Stefanik ’s (R-N.Y.) reelection run. Stefanik’s two highest leadership PAC donations came from Rep. Steve Scalise’s (R-La.) Eye of the Tiger PAC and Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) Majority Committee PAC , each giving $10,000. After establishing herself as a moderate Republican, Stefanik emerged as one of Trump’s top defenders during the impeachment trial.

Among House candidates, Rep. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa) and Rep. Gil Cisneros (D-Calif.) were the most popular Democrats with their fellow lawmakers. Both freshman members received significant campaign cash from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.). Axne faces a rematch with former Rep. David Young while Cisneros will compete with Young Kim in another rematch.

Researcher Doug Weber contributed to this report.



