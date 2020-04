Articles

In its latest salvo, the Federal Reserve announced $2.3 trillion in new lending programs in an effort to keep businesses and local governments afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

(Image credit: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

