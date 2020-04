Articles

Thursday, 09 April 2020

The White House's new chief spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany has a flair for confrontational and sometimes untrue assertions on cable news — much like her boss, the president.

(Image credit: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

