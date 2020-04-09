Trump Can't Help Lying About Why He Doesn't Want Vote By Mail

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 13:12 Hits: 4

Trump on voting by mail: TRUMP: But if you're a senior citizen, and if you're somebody that needs it, I'm all for it. They have to be very careful. You know, the things with bundling and all of the things that are happening with votes by mail, where thousands of votes are gathered, and I'm not going to say which party does it, but thousands of votes are gathered. They come in, and they're dumped in a location. All of a sudden, you lose elections you think you're going to win. I won't stand for it. "What is he talking about?" Mika Brzezinski said. "Just making it up. It is a remarkable thing to see. He's just making it up," Joe Scarborough said. "Because he admitted last week that if you had more Americans voting by mail, that Republicans would never win elections. It's just like, you know, you're not supposed to say these things out loud, right? You lie about them, the way you do, and then you -- but you've already said it out loud. You've already given up the game. You've said that, actually, we don't want more Americans to vote. We don't want Americans to vote by mail. If more Americans voted by mail, Republicans would never get elected again. That's exactly what the Speaker of the House for the state of Georgia said. "The problem is, what you just said, Mr. President, that we just played, it's not supported by any data whatsoever. Oregon has been doing this for years. Colorado has been doing this. States have been doing this. Bad news for you. You got busted. you actually vote by mail yourself."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/trump-cant-help-lying-about-why-he-doesnt