Ohio GOP Gov. DeWine Actually Contradicts Trump On Vote By Mail

Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine pointed out the contradiction in telling people to vote during a pandemic. "It was clear to me, we were asking people, you know, we were messaging, you should vote and we were messaging you should stay home. It finally struck me, that just didn't make any sense, and that's not fair and we're putting people at risk," he told Chris Cuomo. "You know, the number one Republican in the country says, here's your mistake, is that you forgot that people cheat with mail-in ballots and that mail-in voting is rife with fraud, it happens all the time, he says, and that's why you can't risk it," Cuomo said. "Mail-in voting is a bad thing, and you allowed it and now you're going to have to pay for that. Why do you disagree?" "Well, I don't think he was talking about Ohio, but, you know -- " "No, no, he's never mentioned Ohio specifically, he's been talking about mail-in voting as a concept that you embraced." DeWine explained Ohio's been doing that for a long time.

