Stable Genius Now Adds Zinc To His Quack Coronavirus Treatment

Trump stunned the medical community yesterday when he claimed they are saying "to add zinc" as a coronavirus treatment. Dr. William Haseltine told Dana Perino on Fox News, these outliers are never trusted sources of medical information and called hydroxychloroquine a quack remedy for COVID19. During yesterday's reelection campaign presser, Trump thanked State Rep. Karen Whitsett for telling Laura Ingraham she believes hydroxychloroquine helped cure her. Trump then suddenly began promoting azithromycin and zinc as part of his unproven remedy to combat COVID-19. Stable Genius went off: "Zinc, they say. Zinc. You should add zinc. Now, this all has to be recommended by doctors, physicians. But they say zinc. I want to throw that out there we could where they seem to be having the best result.” Where, what? Azithromycin and Zinc? Who is the they promoting these combinations for use against the coronavirus? It's certainly not any medical professional affiliated with the coronavirus task force.

