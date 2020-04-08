Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 21:04 Hits: 1

Embed Code

<iframe frameborder="0" width="100%" height="180" style="margin:20px auto 25px;max-width:600px;" scrolling="no" src="https://fivethirtyeight.com/player/politics/29013217/"></iframe>

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Wednesday that he is suspending his campaign for president of the United States. In this emergency installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses why he lost, why he decided to drop out when he did and what his role in American politics will be going forward.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-bernie-sanders-suspends-his-campaign-for-president/