Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 20:34 Hits: 2

Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign is over, but his movement and impact on the Democratic Party are not. Now, Joe Biden will have to win over Sanders supporters to unify Democrats.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/08/830205890/joe-biden-now-faces-the-task-of-winning-over-bernie-sanders-movement?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics