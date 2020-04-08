Pat Robertson Wants The Church To 'Stop Cowering' And 'Command The Virus To Leave Us'

Articles

Oh, for the love of... Here we have the grifting, 183-year-old evangelist, Pat Robertson, going all balls to the wall against the COVID-19 virus. Or so he thinks. He's unhappy that people appear to be following science, and taking counsel from doctors who advise social distancing and staying home as the best way to beat this novel coronavirus pandemic. See, that means church pews are empty, and so are the coffers. He cannot say THAT, of course, though, so, he is appealing to his congregants' sense of Manhood with a capital "M" to "go on the attack!" Stop "cowering," you wusses! ROBERTSON: We have cowered before this inert virus. It has destroyed our economy. It has put panic into our entire population....It is closing the churches of Jesus Christ, and people not able to go and worship together in their churches because of this bug. And I think it's time for the church to go on the attack. Instead of just cowering in our cars and in our social distancing, I think it's time that we stand up and we speak the word of god and command that thing to leave us. We have authority in the name of Jesus Christ as his servants... Okay, first of all, do you really, during Holy Week, want to invoke imagery of the Church going on the attack? I'm no religious scholar, but something tells me things like the Crusades, let alone the colonization of Africa, India and the Americas in the name of Christianity isn't a great reason to celebrate Christ's alleged rebirth.

