Protest Song Of The Week: ‘Strange Days’ By Beans On Toast

Beans on Toast is the moniker of UK singer-songwriter Jay McAllister. Over the years he has built a cult following for himself for his mixture of quirky tunes and social commentary. Every year since 2009 he has released a new album on his birthday, December 1.

His last album, “The Inevitable Train Wreck” was one of the best protest albums of 2019. The album focused on issues such as Brexit, climate change, automation and class inequality.

McAllister is someone who often writes topical songs on current events so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Beans on Toast recently released a single addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

As mentioned on the song’s YouTube page, “Strange Days” is about “the coronavirus and peace on earth, recorded from quarantine.”

The lyrics are both relatable and candid. It addresses panic buying in grocery stores, self quarantining, social distancing, and the strain on the health care system.

According to McAllister, it is a timely reminder that “in order to survive we must work together because the virus doesn’t care about religion or borders.” He concludes with the poignant statement, “The whole world must unite to defeat this common enemy.”

