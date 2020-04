Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 20:01 Hits: 7

President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force are scheduled to hold a briefing at 5 p.m. ET. Trump will likely respond to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) suspension of his presidential campaign and continue expressing his wish to reopen the economy as soon as possible.

Follow along with the TPM staff below:

