Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said Wednesday that Congress should eliminate the cap on total aid for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus.Warren, in a string of tweets, said "raising the cap" to provide more in total aid was a first step...

