Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 16:42 Hits: 7

Using the COVID-19 pandemic to score political points is dangerous and will result in "many more body bags," the WHO's leader said less than a day after President Trump criticized the organization.

(Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/08/829944795/please-don-t-politicize-this-virus-who-head-says-after-trump-threatens-funding?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics