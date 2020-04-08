Doctors Are Not Happy With Donald Trump's 'Cringeworthy' Medical 'Advice'

Articles

Wednesday, 08 April 2020

During Donald Trump's daily sh*tshow Tuesday, he threatened to defund the World Health Association (WHO) and did his usual snow job on the drugs that, if shown to be effective, will make him and his cronies rich, most likely. Doctors were not amused. Dr. Vin Gupta and Lipi Roy had some really harsh words for the Snake Charmer-in-Chief. Not only did they make the observation that no American money has gone to WHO to fund pandemics in the last 3 years, but Dr. Roy had some advice for his "harmful" push for hydroxycloroquine: Allow the medical people to field those questions. As for me, I continue to be absolutely furious that every day Donald Trump laughs at all of us as the Very Serious Beltway Media continues to cover his idiotic "briefings" like they are serious events instead of the campaign rallies he intends them to be. He laughs and brags that he gets high ratings and free media, and they just bow and scrape and continue to be co-dependent with him. It's disgusting. Transcript below.

