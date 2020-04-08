Black Americans Are Dying Disproportionately In The Pandemic. Why?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020

Sanjay Gupta looked at the risk factor of being a black American during the pandemic. "Just how big a risk factor is it? Turns out pretty big. Why is that? I decided to find out myself," he said. "Dr. Kamara Jones is -- I was struck, Dr. Jones, we're both doctors and as I was hearing the story, it sounded just all of a tragically familiar. Is this a familiar story?" "What we see is familiar because the condition of our lives hasn't changed. What's happening is that we are carrying the burden of these limited opportunities in our body, the diabetes, the heart disease, the hypertension, even in terms of immune compromised and all of that," Jones said. "Already, we're hearing from some officials that blacks have been disproportionately hit," Gupta said. "In Michigan, where you grew up, 14% of the population is black, though they make up 41% of coronavirus deaths. In Illinois, 15% identify as African American, but they make up 42% of deaths. Louisiana's population is 32% black, which accounts for about 70% of coronavirus deaths. But here's the problem, according to Dr. Jones. As inadequate as testing had been for the country, the problem is even worse for African Americans." "Our whole national testing strategy has started out as a clinical strategy, not a public health strategy. That, of course, has disadvantaged the whole nation in terms of knowing who has contracted. I'm told also that it has been harder for many people of color to get the test just because of where testing stations have been located."

