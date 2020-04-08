The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bernie Sanders Ends 2020 Bid, Making Biden Presumptive Dem Nominee

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) dropped out of the 2020 Democratic primary race on Wednesday, leaving former Vice President Joe Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee.

The senator is slated to speak to supporters via livestream at 11:45 AM EST.

Sanders raced ahead of the crowded Democratic field after the nomination contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada. However, his campaign took a major hit after Biden’s decisive victory in the South Carolina primary, then sustained another beating on Super Tuesday after Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Michael Bloomberg ended their bids and rallied around the former vice president.

