Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 15:24 Hits: 6

The Vermont senator is exiting the 2020 race, bowing to the commanding delegate lead that former Vice President Joe Biden has established.

(Image credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

