Scarborough Rips GOP For Forcing Wisconsin Primary And Risking Lives

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 13:28 Hits: 6

Joe Scarborough spells out exactly why Republicans forced yesterday's Wisconsin primary and rips them as "reckless and irresponsible." "What a clown. That actually is the Republican speaker of the Wisconsin state assembly in full-on protective gear. This guy who looks like he's in a hazmat suit telling Wisconsin voters that they were, quote, incredibly safe to go out. what an absolute clown. Mika, of all the things -- " Scarborough said. "That went on yesterday?" "No! That I've seen in my 25 years of politics and being associated with politics and reporting on politics, I don't know that I've ever seen anything as reckless and irresponsible with public health as what I saw yesterday, where Republicans -- Republicans jammed down the throat of Wisconsin voters an election, in the middle of a pandemic, where they had to stand in lines close to each other. And yes, you can say this, the Republicans that jammed this election through risked the lives of countless Wisconsin voters and those in other states. "This is, after all, Mika, if you want to know what this is about, as we look at these pictures, this is about a Wisconsin legislature and a Wisconsin Republican party in Wisconsin that has spent the last decade doing everything they could do to twist and distort voting outcomes in elections. You don't believe me? In 2018, I have the numbers here, Democratic candidates won by more than 190,000 votes for the state assembly, right? Pretty much a landslide.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/scarborough-rips-gop-forcing-wisconsin