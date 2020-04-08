Donald Trump Doesn't Think Anyone Should Vote By Mail...Except Him

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020

Donald Trump really does not like people voting and he made that clear at Tuesday night's briefing when he was confronted with his own decision to vote by mail. His excuse? He can't make it to Florida to vote. But for the millions of other people, including the 1.3 military that vote by mail, Trump does not approve. Here is the back and forth: REPORTER: You were highly critical of mail-in voting. TRUMP: I think mail-in voting is horrible. It's corrupt. REPORTER: You voted in Florida's election last month? TRUMP: Sure, i vote by mail. REPORTER: How do you reconcile that? TRUMP: Because I'm allowed to. That's called out of state. You know why I voted? Because I happened to be in the White House and I won't be able to go to Florida and vote. REPORTER: What is the difference between mailing in the state and mailing out of the state?

