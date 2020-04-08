Whopper Of The Day: Trump Claims Ivanka Created 15M Jobs

Articles

Wednesday, 08 April 2020

As painful as it is, I did check out some of Donald Trump's media blitz yesterday, and as usual, it was filled with lies and idiotic braggadocio. As he was making comments to the media and businessmen on a conference call -- out of the blue he told a big fat juicy lie about his daughter. Trump said, "[Ivanka] just wants people to be working" which was innocent in itself, but then came the lie. "I gave her lots of options,' Trump said. Trump continued, "She created over 15 million jobs working with some of you, but working with the biggest companies in the world." "They were training and training like nobody's ever seen. She started off with a goal of 500,000 jobs, and now she's up to over 15 million," Trump said. Say what? Sometimes it's hard to remember all the lies Trump tells but he claimed a year ago that Ivanka created 14 million jobs back in 2019. It looks like Trump inflated his daughter's role In a jobs training program where she was on the advisory board. As any normal person would tell you, receiving training is an excellent thing for anyone looking at a new career or improving themselves, but it is not a job. It's training.

