Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020

Amid coronavirus fears, Wisconsin voters went to the polls Tuesday after the state supreme court reversed the Democratic governor's postponement of the election. Mike O’Sullivan reports, disputes over the voting process foreshadow battles ahead of the presidential election in November.

