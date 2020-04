Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 09:00 Hits: 10

One of the hardest decisions for any candidate to make is whether to drop out of a race. It's even harder for the Vermont senator, who, at 78, likely wouldn't run for president again.

(Image credit: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/08/829067136/bernie-sanders-weighs-the-toughest-decision-of-his-campaign?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics