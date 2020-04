Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 21:50 Hits: 3

The decision allows the ban while litigation continues. Top state Republican officials have said abortion is an elective procedure and should be suspended to save medical supplies during the pandemic.

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/07/829202298/federal-appeals-court-panel-reaffirms-texas-abortion-ban-under-coronavirus-limit?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics