Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 23:43 Hits: 4

Trump said that the United States funds the majority of the organization's budget. The U.S. provided 14.67% of the WHO's funding in 2018-2019.

(Image credit: Alex Brandon/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/07/829244345/trump-criticizes-who-and-threatens-to-pull-u-s-funding?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics